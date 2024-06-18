Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 558,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Williams Industrial Services Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

