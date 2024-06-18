WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $3.09 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.09 million and $66.28 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00111195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008795 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

