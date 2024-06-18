Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Up 26.1% in May

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

HOWL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 219,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,683. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.