Wells Fargo & Company Raises Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $17.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of HR opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

