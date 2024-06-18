Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

6/17/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $653.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $445.00 to $450.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $630.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $570.00.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

6/12/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $554.00 to $529.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius Research. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $640.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $680.00.

6/7/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $610.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $660.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $5.61 on Tuesday, hitting $524.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,892. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.44.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.