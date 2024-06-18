Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NYSE:W opened at $53.26 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $90.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,680 shares of company stock worth $4,164,783. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

