Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells $12,101.32 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 7,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $12,101.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 7,485 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $11,152.65.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Garrett Smallwood sold 7,832 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $11,826.32.

On Monday, June 10th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,619 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $3,928.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Garrett Smallwood sold 2,327 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $3,560.31.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Garrett Smallwood sold 3,543 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $5,491.65.

On Monday, June 3rd, Garrett Smallwood sold 6,600 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $9,966.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $21,506.10.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $15,136.00.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 45,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $58.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PET. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wag! Group

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.