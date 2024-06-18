Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNC

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 407,518 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 78.4% during the third quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.