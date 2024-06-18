Voyager Token (VGX) Hits Market Cap of $14.81 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $16.07 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 210,532,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
