Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IDE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,360. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
