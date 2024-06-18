Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IDE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,360. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.