VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.14 on Friday. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $550.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.50). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

