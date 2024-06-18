Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.36. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 93,545 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($11.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 562,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 194,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 304,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

