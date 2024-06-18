Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.65. Viant Technology shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 12,888 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 357.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

