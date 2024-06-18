Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 80,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 64,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of C$58.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.
