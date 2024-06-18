VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 4.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 2,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,544,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 910,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

