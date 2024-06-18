Venom (VENOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.46 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Venom has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $293.01 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

