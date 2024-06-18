Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Trimmed by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 794,822 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

