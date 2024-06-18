Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 208,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.70. 2,284,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.60. The company has a market cap of $456.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $504.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

