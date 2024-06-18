Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,670. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $198.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.