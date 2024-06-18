Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 167,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

