Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lessened by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,083,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 249,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

