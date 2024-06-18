Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.49. 125,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,036. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $377.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

