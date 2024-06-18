Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 11,838,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

