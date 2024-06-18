Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

