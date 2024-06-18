Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.30. 14,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 723,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Trupanion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 603,775 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $31,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

