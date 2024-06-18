Truist Financial Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $67.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BXP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.93.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,810,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
