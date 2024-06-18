Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 555,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,453. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

