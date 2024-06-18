Traders Buy High Volume of Flex Put Options (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the typical volume of 2,728 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 737,714 shares of company stock valued at $23,056,255. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

