Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous dividend of $0.08.

TIM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 299,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,961. TIM has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TIM

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.