The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 499,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $94.56. 13,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,132. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.