TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

NYSE TFII traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.07. 239,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.36. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

