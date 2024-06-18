TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Down 0.5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 25,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 33,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.14% and a negative net margin of 2,251.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,722 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.