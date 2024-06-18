Tezos Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $738.58 million and $37.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,341,912 coins and its circulating supply is 985,777,503 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

