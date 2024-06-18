Tezos Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $709.71 million and approximately $35.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000658 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,341,912 coins and its circulating supply is 985,777,503 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

