Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 215,675 shares.The stock last traded at $36.39 and had previously closed at $37.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 40,884.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 13.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 148.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
