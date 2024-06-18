Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 215,675 shares.The stock last traded at $36.39 and had previously closed at $37.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Ternium alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 40,884.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 13.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 148.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.