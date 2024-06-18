TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $5.75 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

