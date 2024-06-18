Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Trading Up 17.8%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

