TD Cowen Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.46.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.