Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.77

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 130982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

