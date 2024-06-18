Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $14,296,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 163,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

