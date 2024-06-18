Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $274,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in US Foods by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in US Foods by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 198,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,166. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

