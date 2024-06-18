Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 73.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $534,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 1,448,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,179. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

