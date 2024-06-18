Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 660 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,176,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after acquiring an additional 317,389 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 266,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AOS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 776,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

