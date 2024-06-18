Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 178.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock remained flat at $67.42 on Tuesday. 7,170,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,109,232. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $542.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

