Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,475,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $119.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

