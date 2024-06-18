Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCP. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,049,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,773. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.02. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

