Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Up 6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 1,132,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,541,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 17.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 185.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

