Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after buying an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SYK traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $346.26. 215,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,447. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

