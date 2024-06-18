Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.57.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.16 and a 12-month high of C$37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$795.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgan purchased 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

