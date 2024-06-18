STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.54 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $75.54 million and approximately $26.89 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008822 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,140.11 or 1.00014520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000775 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00080813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03828475 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,471,387.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.